Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,335 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after buying an additional 986,490 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,911,000 after buying an additional 847,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,703,000 after buying an additional 729,133 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $139.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

