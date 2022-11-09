Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 7,680 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $2,017,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,151. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
UTHR stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.41. 353,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.59. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $270.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.26.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
