Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 7,680 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $2,017,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,151. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.41. 353,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.59. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $270.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

