Insider Selling: Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) COO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,107,566 shares in the company, valued at $12,194,301.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Permian Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,747,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,040,233. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Permian Resources Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PR. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

