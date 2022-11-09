Insider Selling: Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Sells 2,531 Shares of Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) insider Ben Thorpe sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,917 ($22.07), for a total value of £48,519.27 ($55,865.60).
Ben Thorpe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 30th, Ben Thorpe sold 3,379 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($21.68), for a total value of £63,626.57 ($73,260.30).
Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Up 5.6 %
LON BRK opened at GBX 2,030 ($23.37) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,018.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,175.20. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,720.90 ($19.81) and a one year high of GBX 2,800 ($32.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of £329.04 million and a P/E ratio of 13.31.
Brooks Macdonald Group Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on BRK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.22) price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,350 ($27.06) to GBX 2,250 ($25.91) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
About Brooks Macdonald Group
Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.
Featured Articles
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.