Insider Selling: Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Sells 2,531 Shares of Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) insider Ben Thorpe sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,917 ($22.07), for a total value of £48,519.27 ($55,865.60).

On Friday, September 30th, Ben Thorpe sold 3,379 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($21.68), for a total value of £63,626.57 ($73,260.30).

LON BRK opened at GBX 2,030 ($23.37) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,018.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,175.20. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,720.90 ($19.81) and a one year high of GBX 2,800 ($32.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of £329.04 million and a P/E ratio of 13.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a GBX 45 ($0.52) dividend. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.22) price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,350 ($27.06) to GBX 2,250 ($25.91) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

