Insider Selling: Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells 8,373 Shares of Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 8,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $151,467.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,106.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benjamin T. Dake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 4,185 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $84,369.60.

On Friday, October 14th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 110 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $2,205.50.

On Monday, October 10th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 4,954 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $83,673.06.

On Friday, October 7th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,520 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $168,425.20.

On Monday, September 12th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 7,520 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $130,321.60.

On Thursday, September 8th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,120 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $56,784.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,166 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $169,845.98.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 21,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $483,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $32,233.71.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 121,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,940. The firm has a market cap of $434.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research lowered Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 48.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

