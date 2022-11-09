Insider Buying: Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG) Director Buys C$37,500.00 in Stock

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Rating) Director John Ernest Black purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,411,053 shares in the company, valued at C$2,558,289.75.

John Ernest Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, John Ernest Black purchased 11,500 shares of Regulus Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$8,280.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, John Ernest Black purchased 15,000 shares of Regulus Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$10,200.00.

Regulus Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CVE REG opened at C$0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.31 million and a P/E ratio of -20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Regulus Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$1.50.

Regulus Resources Company Profile

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. Regulus Resources Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

