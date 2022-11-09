Insider Buying: Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX:MAP) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX:MAP – Get Rating) insider Pasquale (Paddy) Rombola bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,100.00 ($11,753.25).
Microba Life Sciences Stock Performance
About Microba Life Sciences
Microba Life Sciences Limited provides microbiome testing and analysis services for clinicians, consumers, and research customers in Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers pathology, therapeutics, and diagnostics services based on the human gut microbiome; Databank, for discovery of therapeutic leads, consumer health innovations, and diagnostic biomarkers; and data-driven therapeutics platform that develops novel monoclonal microbial cell therapies for inflammatory bowel disease, cancer immunotherapy, and autoimmune diseases.
See Also
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Microba Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microba Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.