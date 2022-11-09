Insider Buying: Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX:MAP) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX:MAP – Get Rating) insider Pasquale (Paddy) Rombola bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,100.00 ($11,753.25).

Microba Life Sciences Limited provides microbiome testing and analysis services for clinicians, consumers, and research customers in Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers pathology, therapeutics, and diagnostics services based on the human gut microbiome; Databank, for discovery of therapeutic leads, consumer health innovations, and diagnostic biomarkers; and data-driven therapeutics platform that develops novel monoclonal microbial cell therapies for inflammatory bowel disease, cancer immunotherapy, and autoimmune diseases.

