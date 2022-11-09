Insider Buying: IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Acquires 11 Shares of Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) insider Roy Twite bought 11 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,348 ($15.52) per share, for a total transaction of £148.28 ($170.73).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Roy Twite acquired 13 shares of IMI stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,157 ($13.32) per share, with a total value of £150.41 ($173.18).

Shares of LON:IMI traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,388 ($15.98). 585,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,026. The stock has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,769.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,172.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,235.49. IMI plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,069 ($12.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,878 ($21.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($20.15) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,812.50 ($20.87).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

