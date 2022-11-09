Insider Buying: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Acquires 710,429 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at $29,392,490.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of DDOG stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.22. 3,868,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,851,770. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,344.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.
