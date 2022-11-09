Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Downgraded by Maxim Group

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on INO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,314. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $596.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,775.78% and a negative return on equity of 94.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3034.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $31,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 892,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 44.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

