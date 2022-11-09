Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Down 6.6%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.28 and last traded at $28.91. Approximately 7,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 486,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INBX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Inhibrx Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 430.07% and a negative net margin of 1,575.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. Analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $1,112,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,235,553 shares in the company, valued at $62,193,084.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $1,112,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,235,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,193,084.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $286,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,252,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,006,894.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $3,508,775. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibrx

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 75.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after buying an additional 686,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inhibrx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,180,000. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,615,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.