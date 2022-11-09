ING Groep NV Sells 15,837 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

ING Groep NV cut its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,837 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.14.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $163.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

