ING Groep NV Purchases New Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,719,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $64.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

