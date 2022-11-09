ING Groep NV Purchases 8,411 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

ING Groep NV increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.83.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

