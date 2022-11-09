ING Groep NV Purchases 7,179 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 14.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 377,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,082.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $130.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

