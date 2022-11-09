ING Groep NV Lowers Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,617 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in PPL by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in PPL by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL Trading Up 1.2 %

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

PPL opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

