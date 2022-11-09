ING Groep NV Has $4.64 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,535 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

