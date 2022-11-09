ING Groep NV Has $3.62 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 17.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 16.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 92.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 16.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.74.

Insider Activity

Nasdaq Stock Up 3.5 %

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,880 shares of company stock worth $1,300,645. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.