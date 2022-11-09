ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 83,209 onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 83,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of onsemi by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of onsemi by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of onsemi by 48.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of onsemi by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of onsemi by 8.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,744,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,811,000 after purchasing an additional 214,818 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON opened at $67.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $76.78.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ON. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on onsemi to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on onsemi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.02.

In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

