ING Groep NV Acquires 4,348 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,799 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,614 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average of $92.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

