ING Groep NV Acquires 19,091 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.7 %

DAL opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

