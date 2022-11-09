Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 299.00% and a negative net margin of 2,110.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. On average, analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INFI stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 591,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,872,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,022 shares in the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

