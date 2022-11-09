IndiGG (INDI) Price Tops $0.13

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last week, IndiGG has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $79,461.00 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

