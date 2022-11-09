Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 55.40 Per Share

Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 55.40 ($0.64) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Impellam Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Impellam Group Stock Performance
LON:IPEL traded up GBX 10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 625 ($7.20). 39,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,802. Impellam Group has a twelve month low of GBX 406 ($4.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 700 ($8.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £281.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,050.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 549.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 490.95.
