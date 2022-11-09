Impel Pharmaceuticals (IMPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Impel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter.

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.04. Impel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,949.08% and a negative return on equity of 255.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. On average, analysts expect Impel Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Impel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Impel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Impel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.88. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impel Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMPL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 367,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 111,031 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.