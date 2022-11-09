Impel Pharmaceuticals (IMPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Impel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter.
Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.04. Impel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,949.08% and a negative return on equity of 255.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. On average, analysts expect Impel Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Impel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.88. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98.
Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.
