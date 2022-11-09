Immutable X Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $52.58 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. During the last week, Immutable X has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $291.52 million and $52.58 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002764 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002980 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00563983 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,444.19 or 0.29376981 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000321 BTC.
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
