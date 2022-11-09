Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
NASDAQ IKNA opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.63. Ikena Oncology has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19.
Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
