Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ikena Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ IKNA opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.63. Ikena Oncology has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 163.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 25.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 61.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

