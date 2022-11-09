IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Plans $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

IDEX has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. IDEX has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect IDEX to earn $8.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Shares of IEX stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.79. The stock had a trading volume of 257,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. IDEX has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.80 and its 200 day moving average is $198.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.58.

In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 19.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,458,000 after purchasing an additional 93,619 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in IDEX by 684.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 83,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

