IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $708.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 225.95%. Equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth $546,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.1% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 952,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,659,000 after buying an additional 71,476 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 61.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 21.3% during the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

