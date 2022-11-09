ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.65-$11.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion.
ICON Public Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of ICLR stock opened at $195.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.79. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICLR. Guggenheim lowered their target price on ICON Public from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ICON Public from $295.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded ICON Public from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ICON Public Company Profile
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ICON Public (ICLR)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.