ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.65-$11.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion.

ICON Public Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $195.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.79. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICLR. Guggenheim lowered their target price on ICON Public from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ICON Public from $295.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded ICON Public from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICON Public Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 23.4% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ICON Public by 4.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also

