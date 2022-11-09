Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $315-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.95 million. Ichor also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.80-$1.04 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 130,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ichor has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $739.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Ichor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $329.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Ichor to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ichor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,422,000 after buying an additional 51,852 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ichor by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,007,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 35,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 11.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

