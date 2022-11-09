Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.00 million-$355.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.20 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.74. 130,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.99. Ichor has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Ichor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 232.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 525.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

