IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at KeyCorp

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for IAC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IAC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on IAC from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Price Performance

Shares of IAC stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. IAC has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $147.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAC will post -13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 575,800 shares of company stock worth $19,994,762 in the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IAC

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in IAC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $703,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,462,000 after buying an additional 694,197 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,137,000 after buying an additional 599,828 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,040,000 after buying an additional 570,732 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 828,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,118,000 after buying an additional 289,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.