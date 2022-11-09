HUSD Price Hits $0.18 (HUSD)

HUSD (HUSD) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One HUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001169 BTC on popular exchanges. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $40.87 million and $111,833.95 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HUSD has traded down 43.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00534668 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,447.67 or 0.27850000 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000369 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD was first traded on July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. HUSD’s official message board is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

