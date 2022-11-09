Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-$3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.75. 75,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HURN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,913.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

