Huntsman Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.
Huntsman has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Huntsman has a payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Huntsman to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.
Huntsman Stock Performance
Shares of HUN stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,128.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.81.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntsman (HUN)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.