Huntsman Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

Huntsman has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Huntsman has a payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Huntsman to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,128.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.81.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Articles

