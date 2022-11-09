Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $37.00-$37.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $25.00-$25.00 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $569.78.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $560.06. 7,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,177. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.12. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 33.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 29.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 160.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 64.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

