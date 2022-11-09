Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) CEO Sells $1,526,713.76 in Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $1,526,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE HLI traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, reaching $91.81. The company had a trading volume of 157,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average is $82.16. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $489.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

