Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $55.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.98.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,744,430 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

