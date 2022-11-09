Horizen Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $135.99 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.25 or 0.00061213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $135.99 million and $28.19 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00229703 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00088855 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003225 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

