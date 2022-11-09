Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Cut to C$47.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBFGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HMCBF. TD Securities initiated coverage on Home Capital Group in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of Home Capital Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.06.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

