Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Announces Earnings Results

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 40.47% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Holly Energy Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HEP opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Holly Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Featured Stories

