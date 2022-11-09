Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Shares Gap Up to $37.52

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.52, but opened at $39.46. Hilton Grand Vacations shares last traded at $41.31, with a volume of 6,301 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HGV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $948.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.37 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 35.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. JCP Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the first quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 362,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

