HI (HI) Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. During the last seven days, HI has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $123.21 million and $729,912.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,009.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008843 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00050517 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00037684 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00024549 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00232897 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 52.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002534 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04617659 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $859,357.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars.

