HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $1,270,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 1,014.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 7.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4,634.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 475,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after acquiring an additional 465,340 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

NTR stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.41. The company had a trading volume of 179,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,659. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $65.84 and a 1-year high of $117.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

