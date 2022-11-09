HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 17.0% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Xcel Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.16. 67,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,222. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEL. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

