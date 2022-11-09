HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRP. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in BRP Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,191,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,619,000 after buying an additional 505,635 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in BRP Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,184,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,785,000 after buying an additional 114,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BRP Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,583,000 after buying an additional 40,779 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BRP Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 673,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,064,000 after buying an additional 77,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in BRP Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 636,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin purchased 172,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.85. 1,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $232.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

