HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,050,000.

Get Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF alerts:

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

FEVR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,627. Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.