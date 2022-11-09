HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $65,000 Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 229.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HSBC by 352.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in HSBC by 74.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in HSBC by 31.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.34. 50,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $38.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About HSBC

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSBC. UBS Group increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 680 ($7.83) to GBX 700 ($8.06) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($6.79) to GBX 530 ($6.10) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.56) to GBX 650 ($7.48) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.22.

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.