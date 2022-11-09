HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.93. 65,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,514. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.02. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $131.32.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.